Jadavpur University: 159 UG Engineering seats still vacant

Kolkata: The application process for decentralised counselling to fill 159 vacant seats in Jadavpur University’s undergraduate Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses is currently underway, having begun just ahead of the Durga Puja holidays. The online application window will remain open until 4 pm on October 8, while the payment portal closes at 2 pm the same day.

According to the notification issued by the Faculty of Engineering & Technology, eligible candidates must first pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 and then submit their forms online using their WBJEE 2025 roll number and General Merit Rank (GMR).

The in-person admission and enrolment are tentatively scheduled between October 13 and 15 at the university’s main campus. Applicants must have a valid WBJEE 2025 GMR and must have passed the Higher Secondary (10+2) examination in the science stream in regular-class mode under the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) or an equivalent board recognised by the WBJEEB. Students already admitted to an undergraduate programme in JU or elsewhere — whether continuing or withdrawn — are also eligible to apply.

JU’s 16 engineering departments together had 1,308 seats this year. After two phases of e-counselling and seat allotment conducted by WBJEEB, which concluded on September 11, most seats were filled, but 159 remained vacant. The final vacancy seat matrix, with category-wise break-up for each department, will be published on the admission portal 24 hours before the start of decentralised counselling.