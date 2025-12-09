Jadavpur Univ weighs allowing JELET admissions with one-year deferral

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) is considering whether it can admit students this year through the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test, despite its earlier decision to opt out because of the delayed examination cycle, though with a change in approach.

The JELET, conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB), enables diploma holders and BSc graduates, including Diploma in Vocational and Bachelor in Vocational candidates, to enter the second year (third semester) of four-year degree programmes in engineering, technology and pharmacy (except architecture) across universities, government colleges and self-financing institutes in Bengal.

JU had earlier decided against admitting lateral entry candidates after the JELET was pushed from its usual June–July window to October 18 owing to OBC reservation-related legal complications. According to sources, JU initiated internal discussions after students approached the authorities. Officials said JELET entrants usually miss one to two months of classes and struggle with supplementary examinations. This year, they added, the ongoing third-semester examinations for the present second-year batch began on December 4 and will continue till December 20, making mid-session entry unfeasible.

Sources said a possible arrangement under consideration is to take admission now but allow the candidates to join the second year only in the next academic session, which

officials said could prevent academic backlog. They added that the idea remains at a preliminary stage and depends on several factors.