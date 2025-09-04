Jadavpur Univ tops NIRF list of state public universities; CM congratulates

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) has acquired the first position among state public universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking that was launched by the Ministry of Education on Monday.

The ranking of state public universities has been included in NIRF since last year, with JU securing the second place after Anna University; however, this year JU has pushed the latter to the second spot.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her delight with JU topping this list. “Happy to share that our pre-eminence in education is recognised again! Ministry of Education, Government of India, has announced the rankings of Higher Education Institutes of the country today, namely India Ranking 2025 (NIRF). This year, in the State Public University category, Jadavpur University is ranked first in the country, and 9th among all the Universities of all the categories in the country. It is the only State university to be in top 10 of the University list. My congratulations to all the teachers, students, researchers and employees of Jadavpur University for making us proud!,” Banerjee wrote on her X handle. Among the engineering institutions, however, JU has slipped down to 18th position from 11th.

“It is a proud moment for us having achieved the first rank st among the state public universities. However, we will analyse the different parameters on the basis of which NIRF ranking is accorded to find out the reason why our ranking has dropped in this category in comparison to last year,” said Amitava Datta, pro-vice-chancellor of JU.

Calcutta University (CU), which had bagged the 4th spot in this category, has slipped down to 15th position. Two other colleges from Bengal that have secured places among the top institutions in the country are Ramkrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College at Rahara in North 24-Parganas, ranked sixth, and Kolkata’s St. Xavier’s College stood at the eighth position.Among the top 10 overall institutions, IT Kharagpur secured the 6th position and stood 5th in the engineering category. IIM Calcutta ranked 7th among the leading management institutes, while the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, claimed the 4th spot in the law institutes category.

The NIRF rankings are based on multiple parameters.