Jadavpur Univ to Confer D.Litt on Harmanpreet Kaur at a later date

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has decided to confer the D.Litt (Honoris Causa) on World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur at a later date, as she will not be able to attend the convocation scheduled for December 24 (Wednesday).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to grant Kaur permission to attend the special convocation to accept the honour. Following this, Kaur informed the university authorities of her inability to attend the programme, after which the decision was taken to award the degree at a later date.

Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said the decision had already been conveyed to Kaur, who has expressed her willingness to receive the honour at a mutually convenient time.

There was speculation over whether the university would confer the degree in absentia. However, university authorities clarified that since Kaur is the sole awardee this year, a special convocation to confer the honorary degree cannot be held in her absence, and the degree will not be awarded in absentia.

“Since she is the only recipient, there will be no special convocation in her absence. The decision stands, and the degree will be formally awarded when she is able to attend,” Bhattacharya said. The annual convocation for students, however, will proceed as scheduled.

University officials said a formal noting of the decision is expected at a meeting of the University Court scheduled on the morning of the convocation. Governor C V Ananda Bose is expected to attend the ceremony in his capacity as chancellor, while T G Sitharam, chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be the chief guest.