Jadavpur Univ teachers meet Chancellor

Kolkata: A few teachers of Jadavpur University (JU) met with the Chancellor on Thursday evening to discuss the academic and administrative issues faced by the varsity in absence of a clarity over the position of vice-chancellor (V-C).



It was learnt that the Chancellor has assured of taking legal advice and approaching the Supreme Court, where the matter regarding appointment of V-Cs in the state universities is currently pending, seeking advice on what steps can be taken in absence of a permanent V-C in Jadavpur University.

The apex court in its last hearing of the matter had ordered: “...no appointment of ad hoc or acting vice-chancellor shall be made in any university till further orders.”

The Chancellor on December 23 had removed professor Buddhadeb Sau from the position of authorised vice-chancellor. Since it was done a day before the annual convocation, the Higher Education department had immediately issued a letter asking Sau to continue. Following which, questions were raised on whether Sau will continue as the authorised V-C or step down, and a letter was sent by the authorities to Higher Education department seeking clarification on the same.

The department clarified that Sau may continue to perform the duties of V-C. However, on January 5, the Chancellor sent a letter to the JU authorities directing that Sau should not be allowed to interfere with the work of the Jadavpur University any more. A compliance report on the same was sought from the varsity authorities.

The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA), which has more than 450 members out of the 600 permanent teachers in the varsity, had written to both Chancellor and Higher Education minister Bratya Basu seeking a meeting to discuss the current status of the varsity.

The association further stated that the statutes are long pending for final approval although they were passed by the Executive Council of the university.

“In the absence of such statutes, the faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, Law, and Management cannot award any degree to students admitted under this faculty. Also the proposals for opening new schools and centres could not be executed and modified syllabus could not be approved,” JUTA stated.

It was learnt that the Chancellor has agreed on convening a court meeting for the same. However, no specific date for the meeting was given.