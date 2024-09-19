Jadavpur Univ ranks among top Indian universities in Stanford scientist list

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) found its place among the top universities in India in the Stanford University database on top scientists based on their citations for the year 2023.



Fifty faculty members of JU figured in this list by Stanford University that ranks the top two per cent of scientists worldwide based on their research publications. Stanford has also compiled a list of top scientists in connection with their overall career research applications and 41 scientists from JU made it to the list.

Faculties from Engineering and Science dominate the JU list but teachers from the Arts Faculty also feature in it. Retired teachers are also part of the list that includes Supriya Chaudhuri of the English department and Kripasindhu Chaudhuri of the Mathematics department.

“Our university does not have any institute research fellowship. The faculty members do their research work with different state or national fellowships. In this backdrop, the quality of research being done in the university is indeed creditable,” said Amitava Datta, pro vice-chancellor of JU.

Tarit Roy Chowdhury of the School of Environmental Studies of Jadavpur University, whose name figures in the list, called it a reflection of the hard work that goes into research pursuits. “It is an inspiration to strive for excellence and make even greater contributions to the fields of science and research in the days to come,” he added.

In the 2022 list, 46 teachers from JU had figured while in the 2021 list , this number was 42.