Jadavpur Univ moves to tighten security after student’s death

Kolkata: Fencing around waterbodies, framing regulations for campus events and stricter enforcement of entry restrictions are among the measures Jadavpur University has announced to strengthen security after the death of a third-year student on September 11.

22-year-old Anamika Mondal, a resident of Nimta, died after falling into a pond near Gate No. 4, raising questions about the absence of fencing. “There are three waterbodies near the Arts-Science building and one beside the Hydraulic Building. We have decided to ensure proper fencing around all of them,” pro vice-chancellor Amitava Datta said after Monday’s administrative meeting.

Mondal had been attending Ruhaniyaat, an event organised by JU’s Drama Club. The programme had official clearance until 8 pm on Thursday but continued past 9.30 pm. A committee has now been formed to draft regulations for such events. “We have already constituted a committee which will decide the modalities of programmes and frame regulations. The university will ensure these are implemented,” Datta said. Authorities have also reissued guidelines on entry restrictions, mandating JU parking stickers for vehicles, registration for outsiders and valid ID for anyone entering between 7 pm and 7 am.

The rules also prohibit trespassing, substance abuse and unauthorised use of campus premises. Datta admitted many of these had fallen into disuse due to staff shortages but said they would now be strictly enforced.

Security upgrades approved earlier by the Executive Council (EC) are also being pursued. These include 70 new CCTV cameras at a cost of Rs 68.6 lakh and recruitment of 30 guards and two supervisors, in line with a Calcutta High Court directive. “We had written to the government earlier regarding both CCTV installation and security staff recruitment. Today we again sent letters seeking support.

We hope the government will act,” Datta said. He added that the absence of a permanent vice-chancellor has slowed administrative decisions. “We are waiting for a permanent V-C. Only then can the Executive Council meet and act quickly to fill vacant posts. Many officer and security posts are lying vacant. These need to be filled urgently,” he said.

The university also plans to repair streetlights, strengthen the mentor–mentee system and organise workshops for mentors to support students’ mental health, based on recommendations from a Supreme Court-appointed task force.

Officials said they would not launch a separate inquiry into Mondal’s death. “Police have already begun investigating. We are fully cooperating, including providing CCTV footage. We are not conducting any parallel probe,” Datta said.