Jadavpur Univ begins UG admission process for 2025-26 session

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) officially kick-started its undergraduate admission process for the 2025-26 academic session on Friday, with the launch of its online application portal for the Arts and Science faculties.

The admission process, originally scheduled to begin on May 19, was delayed due to legal complications surrounding OBC reservations. After the Backward Classes Welfare department issued a gazette notification regarding OBC list, JU planned to start admissions on June 18. However, the application portal failed to go live owing to an interim stay by the Calcutta High Court on June 17 on the preparation of the new OBC list.

Following legal consultations, JU’s admission committee met on Friday and decided to proceed with the process. The portal was made live later the same day.

Applicants have until July 3 to apply for four-year undergraduate Honours courses. While there is no application fee, candidates applying to departments that conduct entrance tests must pay a test fee. Entrance exams for the Faculty of Arts will be held on July 14, 15, 17 and 18, excluding Philosophy and Sanskrit. For Science, admission tests are scheduled on July 11 and 14 for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Geography. Geological Sciences does not require an entrance test.

Merit lists for Philosophy and Sanskrit will be published by July 23, while those for other Arts departments are expected by July 31. Science merit lists will be declared on July 22 after 4 pm. OBC reservations will be implemented in accordance with the Calcutta High Court’s order dated May 22, 2024, which cancelled all OBC certificates issued in Bengal post-2010. The order has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP), which JU is not a part of, continues to see strong interest. As of 6 pm on June 19, a total of 61,155 students had registered, generating 2,85,497 applications since its launch on June 18.

WBCAP facilitates admissions to 729 undergraduate courses across 460 government and government-aided colleges under 17 universities.