Jadavpur: Two lose lakhs in ATM fraud, probe on

Kolkata: Two persons fell prey to ATM fraud with a few lakhs siphoned out of their bank accounts. The incident took place at an ATM of a nationalised bank near Kishore Bharati Stadium in Jadavpur on Friday evening. They have lodged separate complaints with Pragati Maidan Police Station.

Both of them inserted their ATM cards in the machine for the withdrawal of cash from their bank accounts and keyed their PINs. In both cases, the cards got locked and no instructions were furnished for bringing the card out. They found a helpline number inside the ATM and called up and a person receiving the call provided some instructions which involved keying the PIN again.

However, the card did not come out and in both cases, the persons were told to return to their homes and come back the next day (Saturday) in the morning to collect their cards. They followed the instructions with the hope that everything would be allright.

However, one of them soon after his return found a gradual withdrawal of Rs 1.3 lakh from his account while another person allegedly lost Rs 30,000. The person who lost Rs 1.3 lakh managed to transfer the rest of the money to another bank account and prevented further siphoning. He immediately lodged a compliant with Pragati Maidan Police Station. Police sources said that a similar compliant has been received. Cops have started a probe into the case with the assistance of the Cyber Crime wing of Kolkata Police.