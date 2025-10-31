Jadavpur shootout accused held from Patna

Kolkata: The accused in the Jadavpur shootout incident that took place on Monday evening has been arrested from Patna, Bihar, on Thursday.

A police team from Jadavpur Police Station has reached Patna to bring the accused, identified as Ravi Bharadwaj, to Kolkata on transit remand.

Police sources said Bharadwaj was in a relationship with a woman from Bijoygarh who had been living in Bengaluru for professional reasons. Bharadwaj, a native of Bihar, was also working there.

The two became close and started living together, but the woman later discovered that Bharadwaj was already married. This led to frequent quarrels and she eventually decided to separate from him.

Following the breakup, Bharadwaj allegedly attacked the woman in Bengaluru and was arrested in that case. Afterward, the woman quit her job and returned to her home in Kolkata.

On Monday evening, Bharadwaj reportedly appeared near the woman’s residence in Bijoygarh and fired a shot aiming at her room.

The bullet missed its target and struck a wall.

Using technical surveillance, police traced Bharadwaj’s location to Patna and alerted the local police there.

Acting on the tip-off, Patna police apprehended him, after which the Jadavpur police team travelled to the city to take him into custody.