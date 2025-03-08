Jadavpur: Father of teen arrested for pushing daughter from balcony

Kolkata: A 15-year-old girl sustained severe injuries after she fell on being pushed from the balcony of her second floor flat by her father at Anandapally in Jadavpur on Saturday afternoon. The father of the minor has been arrested by the police.

According to local sources, Chinmoy Gope lives in the third floor of a highrise at Anandapally. He suddenly pushed his teen daughter from the balcony. The matter came to the notice of the neighbours who rushed to her rescue and took her to MR Bangur Hospital. Her condition is slated to be critical.

One of the neighbours lodged a complaint against Chinmoy at the local police station. The police has initiated a case of attempt to murder against the victim’s father and are prima facie of the opinion that she was pushed from the height with the intention of killing her.

“We are investigating the case and are looking for the motive behind such an act. The family members and the neighbours are being questioned for further leads in the case,” a senior police official said.

The statement of the victim is of prime importance but her health condition is too serious when it comes to interrogation. The sleuths are also questioning Chinmoy for ascertaining the motive.