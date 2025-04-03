Jadavpur: Elderly couple dies by suicide

Kolkata: An elderly couple died by suicide by hanging themselves inside their room in Purba Jadavpur on Tuesday evening.

Based on a complaint, police have registered a case against their son and daughter-in-law on charges of abetment of suicide and voluntarily causing hurt.

Around 7:45 pm, Purba Jadavpur Police Station received information that the couple was not responding to calls or opening the door of their Mukundapur flat. A police team arrived, broke the locked collapsible gate, and entered. Inside, they found Dulal Paul (66) and his wife Rekha Paul (58) hanging from ceiling fans in separate rooms. The couple was taken to NRS Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Police revealed that the couple lived with their son and daughter-in-law but had frequent altercations with them. It is alleged that they were also assaulted.

On Tuesday morning, another argument occurred, after which the son and his wife left for work.

Following the complaint, police have registered a case against the son and daughter-in-law for abetment of suicide and voluntarily causing hurt.