IVF centre issues statement in child trafficking case

Kolkata: The police have arrested another person in connection with the child trafficking case, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, an IVF centre in Behala where the couple who had gone for treatment, came out with a statement.

In the statement, the IVF centre claimed that Kalyani Guha, who had bought the baby, came to their centre for her pregnancy-related treatment during pre-Covid times.

However, she had not undergone any treatment at the clinic for the last four years. It was also claimed that the IVF centre authority was cooperating with the police and in no way were they involved in any dubious activities.

According to sources, during probe, police come to know about two more persons who are said to be middlemen. Police also came to know about a doctor who is suspected to have been involved in the racket. Police, however, are yet to interrogate the doctor. This apart, the cops have reportedly come to know that one of the woman who was arrested has also been accused of stealing children in South 24 Parganas earlier. Cops are almost sure that the women arrested are all middlemen and several

IVF centres are involved in the malpractice.