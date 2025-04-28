‘It’s time to reclaim PoK, not for more surgical strikes or symbolic threats’

Kolkata: In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Abhishek Banerjee, gave a call for reclaiming Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) while accusing “mainstream media” of “pushing a narrative that benefits a particular political party”.

On Sunday, Banerjee, who is also the TMC national general secretary, took to social media to write that this is “not the moment for more surgical strikes or symbolic threats to Pakistan”. He said that it is time to rise above “petty politics and confront the issue decisively once and for all.” He wrote: “It’s time to TEACH THEM A LESSON in the language they understand. It’s time to RECLAIM Pakistan Occupied KASHMIR (PoK). Period”.

Further, Abhishek also trained his guns at the “mainstream media” and wrote: “Instead of deeply investigating the lapses that led to this unprecedented terror attack in PAHALGAM, they seem more focused on pushing a narrative that benefits a particular political party.”

On Sunday, Abhishek wrote on X: “Over the past few days, I have been closely following the conduct of the mainstream media and those at the helm of Union Govt. Instead of deeply investigating the lapses that led to this unprecedented terror attack in PAHALGAM, they seem more focused on pushing a narrative that benefits a particular political party. It’s time we rise above such petty politics and confront this issue decisively, once and for all. This is not the moment for more surgical strikes or symbolic threats to Pakistan. It’s time to TEACH THEM A LESSON in the language they understand. It’s time to RECLAIM Pakistan Occupied KASHMIR (PoK). Period.”

Recently, TMC had accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing “politics over dead body” and criticised him for allegedly not speaking anything about compensation packages for the Pahalgam terror attack victims at a Bihar rally.

Accusing Modi of downplaying the Pahalgam terror attack, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh had said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi did politics over dead bodies today. He spoke nothing about compensation packages. He didn’t take any accountability for the incompetence of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He had an election meeting today. He spoke for 28 minutes but gave only 6 minutes to Pahalgam, that too towards the end. As if the lives of the deceased didn’t matter.”

In the terror attack, 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in Kashmir’s Baisaran near Pahalgam on April 22.

The Prime Minister on Sunday reiterated that the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those involved in the conspiracy will be served the most stringent punishment, asserting that the victims will receive justice. In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, Modi said the solidarity of Indians in the war against terrorism is the country’s biggest strength.