‘It’s not police vs Army’: Case registered for ‘rash driving’ after Army truck nearly hits CP’s car

Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma’s car narrowly avoided a serious accident on Tuesday morning after an Indian Army truck veered dangerously, violating traffic rules in the BBD Bag area. The incident occurred a day after controversy erupted over Army personnel dismantling a temporary structure for a Trinamool Congress programme near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Maidan area.

Later, Kolkata Police released CCTV footage showing the Army truck heading toward Lalbazar from the Reserve Bank side. At the crossing in front of the Writers’ Buildings, the truck suddenly attempted a right turn. Verma’s car, following closely behind, was forced to swerve sharply to the right to avoid a collision. Moments later, a police officer intercepted the truck and informed senior officials.

Police instructed the driver to proceed to the Hare Street Police Station, but he refused. The driver and an accompanying officer contacted senior Army authorities at Fort William. Senior Army officials later visited the police station and left after discussions.

In the evening, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Traffic, Y Shrikant Jagannath Rao, confirmed that the driver ignored instructions to stop. Presenting CCTV footage, he said: “Kolkata Traffic Police’s priority is the safety of all road users. In this case, it happens to be a vehicle belonging to the Army. But within Kolkata, no rash or negligent driving will be tolerated.

The number of traffic accidents has decreased this year compared to previous years because of our zero-tolerance policy. Legal action has been initiated from the Hare Street Police Station.” Rao also showed another video, stating: “There is no right-turn signal at that junction. The signal clearly indicates straight, and there is a signage board mentioning no right turn.

This is simply a case of lane violation and rash, negligent driving. A case has been initiated against the driver. This is not a matter of Police versus Army. While no case can be filed against Army vehicles, legal action can be taken against the person operating the vehicle.”

An Army jawan in the truck told the media they were turning at an open signal and unaware of the

CP’s convoy.

He said police accused the driver of “dangerous” driving and the matter was reported to seniors.