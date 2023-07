Kolkata: Terming the Panchayat poll win as “victory of the people”, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the people of Bengal have given a befitting reply to the continuous propaganda and conspiracy which have been carried out by the Opposition parties.



Abhishek further stated that the mass outreach programme undertaken by Trinamool has brought dividends to the ruling party in the Panchayat elections.