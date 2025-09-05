‘It’s a dream come true’: AC local debuts on Sealdah-Bangaon route

Kolkata: The second air-conditioned (AC) local train service under the Sealdah Division began commercial operations on Friday, linking Sealdah with Bangaon and Ranaghat. Passengers on the maiden journey hailed the launch of the first AC service on the Bangaon–Sealdah route as “a dream come true”, voicing their delight at travelling in cool comfort at last.

The Ranaghat–Bangaon–Sealdah AC local left Ranaghat at 7.11 am, reached Bangaon at 7.42 am, halted for 10 minutes and then continued to Sealdah, where it arrived at 9.37 am. Despite the state holiday, nearly 1,000 passengers boarded the 1,125-capacity rake, with long queues forming at Bangaon station. Many said they had never imagined an AC local would run on a section notorious for severe crowding and passengers clinging to the doors.

“Thanks to the Railways for introducing such a service. It’s been a very good experience and we hope more trains like this are added,” said one commuter. Another remarked: “That the Bangaon local could ever become air-conditioned is truly a dream realised.”

Sealdah divisional personnel officer Ekalabya Chakraborty said the response had been encouraging: “Today the Bangaon line got its first AC local. Despite being a holiday, the passenger turnout was impressive. We are confident the train will gain regular patronage.” However, seven passengers were caught travelling without tickets on the first day.

Fares for the service have been set at Rs 120 between Sealdah and Bangaon, ranging from Rs 35 (minimum) to Rs 150 (Sealdah–Ranaghat). While many welcomed the comfort of air-conditioning and reduced crowding, some felt the fare was too high for semi-urban and rural commuters. Gobardanga resident Ratna Choudhury, who purchased the first ticket at Bangaon, said she was delighted to be part of the historic run but hoped fares would eventually be reduced.

The return service departed Sealdah at 6.14 pm, reached Bangaon at 8.04 pm and terminated at Ranaghat at 8.41 pm. Several office-goers demanded a later timing. “If the train left after 7 pm, it would be easier to catch it after work. A delay of 30 minutes would be convenient, while an hour’s delay would be ideal,” one commuter said.

Later in the morning, a third AC local service was launched on the Sealdah–Krishnanagar City Junction route via Naihati and Ranaghat, which departed Sealdah at 9.48 am, reached Krishnanagar at 12.07 pm, and on its return left Krishnanagar at 1.30 pm to arrive in Sealdah at 3.40 pm. Officials said the service also recorded strong ridership, mainly from devotees and tourists travelling to Mayapur, home to the

ISKCON temple.