It'll be TMC's credit if 30 lakh names feature on voters' list after adjudication, says Mamata

Dubrajpur (WB): Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that it will be her party's credit if around 30 lakh of the over 60 lakh names under adjudication appear on the voters' list. Addressing an election rally here in Birbhum district, Banerjee, also the West Bengal chief minister, asserted that the TMC will ensure a legal recourse for all those whose names were deleted. "It is to our credit if 29 to 30 lakh of the over 60 lakh names under adjudication find themselves in the list... It is because of our campaign and fight that these names would be on the list. But I want 100 per cent names to appear on the list as they are all genuine voters," she said. The EC released the first supplementary list of 'Under Adjudication' voters on Monday, but did not officially disclose the number of deletions or the precise figure of cases disposed of in that list.

A top EC official in Kolkata said on Wednesday that 32 lakh 'Under Adjudication' cases have been disposed of so far, and around 28 lakh names remain to be cleared by judicial officers. Addressing the rally, Banerjee said that TMC's lawyers will help those not on the list fight their cases before the tribunals set up for the purpose. She accused the saffron party of harassing people over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demonetisation. The CM urged the Election Commission to publish the complete list detailing the logical discrepancies for over 60 lakh people. Claiming that it is still not clear whose names have been deleted from the adjudication list, she asked the Election Commission to "come out with the final list if they have the guts."

Banerjee said that she will ensure that those who do not find their names on the list appeal before the tribunal. "Do you want to stand in queues again or derail the BJP?" she asked, while addressing the public rally. The TMC supremo pointed out that people had to stand in queues over demonetisation, procuring the Aadhhar card and the SIR exercise. Banerjee claimed that in BJP-ruled states, restrictions are being imposed on eating non-vegetarian food. "If you speak the Bengali language, you will be branded as Bangladeshi," the TMC supremo said, claiming that atrocities on this count were fought against by her only before the courts. The chief minister said that if the people want the doles to continue, then they should vote for the TMC in this election. "Elections will come and go, it's an affair of one month, but after that? There is no party other than the Trinamool Congress which can come to power in West Bengal or remain at the helm," she said. She said that the TMC, if it comes back to power, will never allow the NRC and let anyone be taken to detention camps. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, while votes will be counted on May 4.