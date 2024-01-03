‘Items worth over Rs 20 cr sold in this year’s Saras Mela’

Kolkata: State Panchayats and Rural Development department on Tuesday signed seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with seven different private organisations to establish intense market connectivity of products that are being produced by the Self-Help-Groups (SHG).



On Tuesday, during the closing ceremony of the 19th Saras Mela at the New Town Mela Ground near Narkelbagan crossing, state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Pradeep Kumar Mazumdar informed that crossing the sale figure of the last year, items worth more than Rs 20 crore were sold this year.

Last year, objects worth about Rs 12 crore were sold in the Saras Mela. Apart from the signing of the MoUs, several women from the SHG were awarded as well.

Mazumdar said: “Our aim is to make better market opportunities for the SHG members. Through these MoUs, the artisans of the SHGs will be able to sell their products through these organisations. These organisations have a client base which can be useful for the artisans.” Mazumdar once again said that soon his department will conduct three regional Srishtishree melas in Malda, Durgapur and West Midnapore. Also the sixth Darjeeling Saras Mela will start from January 5 in Siliguri.