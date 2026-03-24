The 60th Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Training Programme on ‘Towards Sustainable Urban Mobility in Developing Urban Context’, sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, was successfully conducted by the HUDCO at its HSMI Hostel, AGVC campus, from March 11-23 2026. The two-week capacity-building programme brought together 22 international participants representing 17 ITEC partner countries, including Botswana, Bulgaria, Ecuador, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Vietnam & Zimbabwe.