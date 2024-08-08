ITC Sunfeast launches new biscuits for kids

KOLKATA: No mother has it easy when it comes to feeding milk to their kids. When it comes to eggs, they need to create innovative dishes every day to keep their kids interested. Recognising the superfood qualities of eggs and milk, ITC Sunfeast launched their new product, Sunfeast Super Egg & Milk Biscuit, on Wednesday at a city hotel.



Ali Harris Shere, COO of Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, ITC Foods, said that biscuits are a go-to snack for mothers to give to their children. However, in Bengal, there aren’t many biscuits specifically made for kids. “The market here is dominated by Marie biscuits, which are primarily for adults. As a result, the categories of cream, milk, or glucose biscuits are not as prominent in Bengal.

This gap presented an opportunity for us to introduce a kid-specific product, which led to the launch of our new biscuit,” he said. Shere also mentioned that their consumer research highlighted that mothers consider egg and milk to be essential food for children.

However, individually, these ingredients are not very convenient for children to consume, especially outside the home. “Mothers want to provide these nutrients but existing products in the market do not have a combination of both. This prompted us to work with our product development teams to bring these two essential food components in the form of a biscuit making it convenient for everyday consumption,” he said.

Before the launch, an insightful panel discussion was held featuring Madan Mohan Maiti, Chairman of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) West Bengal, clinical nutritionist Dr. Ananya Bhowmik, and celebrity mom Koneenica Banerjee, among others. They discussed innovative ways to make milk and egg consumption more exciting for kids.