Itahar: SDO, BDO inspect Sui River for construction of concrete bridge

Raiganj: Kingshuk Maiti, SDO Raiganj along with Sankhadeep Das, BDO Itahar visited Kachua village in Itahar on Thursday to conduct an inspection on the Sui River banks to select a suitable spot for the construction of a concrete bridge.



It is reported that owing to the absence of a concrete bridge, residents of around ten villages, including Kachua, Bistupur, Rahmatpur and Birnagar have been facing difficulties for a long period. There are some primary schools, a high madrasa and health sub-centre in the villages. The villagers have to use a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross the river. During the monsoon, the makeshift bamboo bridge usually gets washed away and the residents are then confined to the village.

Demanding the construction of a concrete bridge, the locals on February 5 staged an agitation and gave a call to boycott the forthcoming Parliamentary elections. The SDO Raiganj visited the place and interacted with the villagers also. Abul Hossain, a resident of Kachua, said: “During monsoons, the water of Sui River submerges our villages.

We have to remain confined to the villages in the absence of a concrete bridge. We had urged the local administration for the construction of the bridge. Every year before elections, the political leaders assure us to build the bridge but they forget everything after the elections.”

Kingshuk Maiti, SDO Raiganj, said: “We heard the difficulties of the residents. We have inspected the spot where the concrete bridge could be set up. We will prepare a project report on this.”