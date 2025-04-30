Itahar: Erosion control measures begin along Sui River

Raiganj: In a move to combat the persistent issue of riverbank erosion, the state government has initiated erosion protection work along the Sui River in Barabilla Village under Itahar Police Station area of North Dinajpur district. The project, spearheaded by Itahar MLA Musaraf Hossain, commenced on Monday with the laying of boulder piles along the riverbank. The state Irrigation department has allocated Rs 2.23 crore for this endeavour.

For the past three decades, residents of Barabilla and neighbouring villages have witnessed the gradual erosion of their agricultural lands and destruction of their houses due to the Sui River’s encroachment. The situation has become so dire that the Chanchal-Itahar State Highway, which runs close to the riverbank is also at risk.

Rabiul Alam, a local resident, expressed relief over the commencement of the project and said: “Numerous houses and agricultural fields in Barabilla and adjoining areas have been lost to the Sui River’s erosion over the last 30 years. Last year, we approached our MLA, Musharraf Hossain, urging him to initiate riverbank protection work. We are

grateful that the work has finally started.”

MLA Musharraf Hossain highlighted the urgency of the situation and stated: “The Sui River has consumed many houses and vast agricultural fields in Barabilla and its adjoining areas. Several homes were on the verge of collapse due to the ongoing erosion. We brought this to the attention of the state government and the Irrigation department sanctioned Rs 2.23 crore for the protection work.

The work started with this fund. We aim to complete the boulder piling before the onset of the monsoon to ensure the safety of residents living near the riverbank.”