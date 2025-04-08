Itahar: 22 people, including three kids, injured as bus overturns

Raiganj: 22 persons, including three children, were injured when a private passenger bus travelling from Ashapur to Itahar overturned into a roadside ditch along the Itahar-Chanchal State Highway near Gosaipur, under the jurisdiction of Itahar Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Monday afternoon. Local residents and police promptly rescued the injured, transported them to Itahar Rural Hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries, seven individuals were later transferred to Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus was travelling at high speed when three children suddenly appeared on the road, heading towards a nearby river for bathing. In an attempt to avoid hitting them, the driver swerved, losing control of the vehicle, which led to it overturning into the ditch. The three children sustained injuries during the incident. The local community has been deeply affected by the accident.

Sukumar Ghosh, Inspector-in-Charge of Itahar Police Station, stated: “The injured are receiving medical care at both Itahar Rural Hospital and Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined and an investigation has been initiated on it.”