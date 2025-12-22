Itahar: 2 key Cong leaders, their supporters join TMC

Raiganj: In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming elections, Congress Gram Panchayat member Jahidul Islam and senior Congress leader Mahammad Mustafa, along with several hundred supporters, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Namania village under Itahar police station area of North Dinajpur district on Saturday evening.

They were inducted into the TMC during a programme held at Namania, where Itahar MLA Musaraf Hossain formally welcomed them by handing over the Trinamool flag. The event witnessed the presence of local party leaders, workers and a large gathering of villagers.

Explaining his decision, Jahidul Islam, a Congress member of Namania Gram Panchayat, said: “After being elected, I failed to work effectively for the common people due to the lack of support and coordination from the Congress leadership.

There was no regular contact with party leaders. On the other hand, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has introduced many welfare schemes and development programmes for the people. The TMC leaders of Itahar, including MLA Musaraf Hossain, are working hard for the common people. Inspired by them, I decided to join the TMC.”

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Musaraf Hossain highlighted the development initiatives undertaken in Itahar over the last four years and said: “Several important roads and bridges have been constructed, and embankments have been erected to prevent river erosion in the last four years.

People are supporting the TMC on the basis of these development works. After the joining of important Congress leaders with their followers, the strength of TMC has risen extensively”.