It is our duty to keep theatre alive, says Bratya Basu

Kolkata: It is our duty to keep theatre alive in our soul, thespian and state Education minister Bratya Basu remarked during the closing ceremony of Dum Dum Muktodhara All Bengal One-Act Play competition 2023 on January 5.



Unsung theatre groups from across the state had participated in the competition, which had played out from December 22 to December 28. At the KK Hindu Academy Hall, not a day during the mentioned period went dull as participants engrossed theatre enthusiasts with excellent scripts and a never-give-up spirit.

Fourteen participants from eleven districts of the state had participated in the competition, convened by councillor of South Dum Dum Municipality Surajit Roychoudhury and organised by Rita Roychoudhury. Cash prizes in twelve categories of stage presentations were handed out to the participants. ‘Hanskhalir Hans’ by Shantipur Rangapith of Nadia was awarded the best production and won a cash prize of Rs 50,000. ‘Bhinnameru’ by Sonarpur Abirbhab, South 24-Parganas was first runner up and won Rs 30,000, followed by ‘Mrityuta Sandehajanak’ by Dinajpur Krishti of South Dinajpur, who was awarded Rs 20,000.

Basu in his closing ceremony speech reiterated the need to remain committed to the “strongest” art form. “Like any other country in the world,” he said, “the state administration always prioritises to fulfil the basic needs of a citizen. Since, through theatre, the intellectual health of a society is determined, it is our own duty to keep theatre alive in our soul and to do so we should come forward to encourage each other in every possible way.”

Member of Parliament and a noted aficionado Sougata Roy presided as the chief guest of the programme, while the five luminaries of Bengali theatre formed the panel of judges. The competition was inaugurated by a stage actor Partha Bhowmik and MLA of Dum Dum Bratya Basu.