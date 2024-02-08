‘It is not illegal to start Budget session without Guv’s speech’

The Speaker of Bengal Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee on Wednesday said that it is not illegal or unconstitutional to start the Budget session without the Governor’s speech. The Speaker’s statement assumes significance in the backdrop of BJP crying foul that the Budget session in the state assembly that commenced on Monday without the Governor’s address was illegal. “It is not illegal to start the Budget session without the Governor’s speech. It is neither unconstitutional nor unparliamentary. In 1962, in Parliament, the previous session was adjourned and the Budget session had started without the President’s address. The same thing had happened in 2004,” Banerjee said.

He explained that the ongoing session is a continuation of the previous Winter session of the Assembly. “So there is no obligation to start the session with the Governor’s address and so I have convened the session,” he added.

BJP MLA and economist Ashok Lahiri countered the claim of the Speaker. “We all know that China invaded India in 1962. A war situation was going on at that time. That is why the session of Parliament was adjourned But now there is no such situation. Then why was it done?” questioned Lahiri. The Speaker retorted: “You are right about 1962. But the same thing happened in 2004. Therefore, this session cannot be called illegal or unconstitutional.” Banerjee also expressed his dissatisfaction over the absence of MLAs during the Question hour in the state Assembly on Wednesday. He suggested that the Assembly could contemplate implementing substantial measures in response to the legislators’ non-attendance. The Speaker’s response was prompted by the absence of certain BJP MLAs whose questions were scheduled to be answered.

Five of the six MLAs who asked questions were absent on Wednesday. The Speaker said: “I am thinking of stopping taking questions from the MLAs for some days who will give questions and not come on the day when their questions are supposed to come up for discussion. The ministers are busy and they have other work to do.”