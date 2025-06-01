‘It is BJP’s official language manual’: TMC accuses BJP of misogyny after spokesperson’s slur on TV

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday criticised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Prem Shukla for allegedly using derogatory language against women. The controversy erupted following Shukla’s reported remarks on national television, where he was accused of hurling offensive insults, including targeting an Opposition spokesperson’s mother. TMC’s posts on its official X account condemned these remarks as reflective of BJP’s broader attitude toward women, accusing the party of institutionalising misogyny. The party posted on X: “This isn’t just misogyny. It’s the @BJP4India’s official language manual. On national television, @PremShuklaBJP hurled filthy abuse at an opposition spokesperson’s mother! Has this gutter language been officially inducted into BJP’s vocabulary?” The post included a video link to support the claim, emphasising that such language is unacceptable and indicative of BJP’s disrespect for women.

In another post, the party wrote: “@PremShuklaBJP’s vile attack on women is not an isolated incident. From calling our Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial ‘infiltrator’ to now abusing mothers on live TV, BJP’s hatred for women is institutional. Will @narendramodi condemn this or is this the ‘Nari Shakti’ they preach?” Several of TMC’s women leaders also condemned the incident in their X accounts. Shashi Panja posted: “Filth flows freely from @BJP4India’s leaders mouths because they know there’ll be no punishment. @PremShuklaBJP’s vile abuse of a mother is BJP’s version of ‘nari samman’.” Chandrima Bhattacharya posted: “@PremShuklaBJP’s shameful abuse of a woman’s mother on TV is not just an insult, it’s BJP’s mindset exposed. From Sandeshkhali to now, their leaders degrade women. @AITCofficial demands accountability!”. The controversy has sparked debates, with TMC supporters amplifying the call for accountability, while BJP defenders have dismissed the allegations as political mudslinging.