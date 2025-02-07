‘It is a novel approach; we welcome the Chief Minister’s announcement...’

Alipurduar: In a significant policy shift, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata that tea plantations can now utilise up to 30 per cent of their uncultivated land for tourism and other industries, doubling the previously approved 15 per cent. Many in the tea industry have welcomed the change, recognising the potential for economic growth.

The state had earlier allowed tea gardens, particularly those struggling in North Bengal, to convert 15 per cent of non-tea producing land for alternative uses. The new announcement represents a reform of these earlier regulations, offering tea garden authorities greater flexibility. Tea garden Management, noted that for a 1,000-acre plantation, 30 per cent would equate to 300 acres of land. This opens up opportunities for developing tourism infrastructure or even smaller industrial ventures, such as medical hubs. Chinmay Dhar, North Bengal Chairman of the Tea Association of India, stated: “It is a novel approach. Gardens land, particularly in areas where tea production is limited, could be used productively. Utilising unused land for other profitable ventures can provide a new source of income and help stabilise financial health in these gardens along with providing employment.”

In addition to the garden administration, labour organisations have expressed support for the initiative. Nakul Sonar, Central Committee Chairman of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Shramik Union (TCBSU), remarked: “We welcome the Chief Minister’s announcement. Many tea gardens are facing financial challenges. By repurposing abandoned land for other industries, these gardens could generate new revenue streams, offering employment opportunities for workers’ families. We’re awaiting the official gazette notification to gain more clarity on the matter.”

However, not all reactions have been positive. Some critics argue that the policy could hurt the tea industry, especially for labour-run plantations. Bidyut Goon, Secretary of the Alipurduar-Cooch Behar Tea Garden Mazdoor Union, expressed concern: “While the initiative sounds promising, it could result in the corporate takeover of tea gardens, which would harm workers and the local community in the long term.”

Experts suggest that the policy will be most beneficial to sick or weak tea gardens. In regions like Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, over 150 tea gardens are expected to benefit from the new government policy, potentially attracting fresh investment.