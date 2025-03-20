IT employee commits suicide in New Town, no foul play detected

Kolkata: An Information Technology (IT) employee has committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of his office building in New Town on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, Dwaipayan Bhattacharya, aged about 40 years was an employee of an IT company having one of its office at the Unitech in New Town. On Wednesday around 3:15 pm after the lunch was over, he went to the fifth floor and jumped. Several people were there nearby when Bhattacharya jumped.

Immediately he was rushed to a private hospital in New Town where he succumbed to his injuries later.

Police sources in informed that the deceased was a resident of Mudiali area. So far cops came to know that he was suffering from depression and also was under medication. No foul play was detected till Wednesday night.