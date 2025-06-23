‘IT dept has plans to develop 4 new IT parks in Tier II cities’

Kolkata: The Technical Education, Training and Skill Development department is working on a number of centres of excellence (COEs) and are planning to converge all these efforts so that they do not remain working in silos doing some low-level training but facilitating technological advancement in the state.

Speaking at the 16th edition of Business IT Conclave by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I), Anoop Kumar Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary of Technical Education, Training and Skill Development and Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E) department said that the state is working on a CoE on Intelligent Mobility with the UK government, a CoE on electronics with different stakeholders, a CoE on sustainability and circular economy and has already created a CoE on heritage management.

He added that the state IT department has plans to develop 4 new IT parks in the state in Tier II cities that includes three in North Bengal. The parks will come up at Kalimpong, Kurseong, Jalpaiguri and Chinsurah (Hooghly). The hardware park at Sonarpur is ready to be allotted at competitive rates.

According to Agarwal, the state has already supported 400 start ups and many of them have received state funding. Nasscom and BCCI are supporting a number of start-ups.

The state IT department has already developed a number of CoEs that includes one on cyber security, machine learning and data science to name a few. Agarwal said that many companies have started construction at the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub in New Town which will create huge employment.