‘Issues of Bengal could not be communicated to Central BJP leaders’

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh has now trained guns against his party claiming that a section of Bengal BJP leaders have acceptance among the people and that the issues of Bengal could not be properly communicated to the Central leaders of the BJP.

He also claimed that state BJP leaders are alleging that vote looting is happening in Bengal but it was not properly communicated to the Central leaders. Ghosh also said that many observers are being sent from Delhi but they fail to observe adequately. Those who are from Bengal and have knowledge about the state’s demography can only convince the Central leaders. BJP’s infighting is nothing new.

Infighting often occurred within the state BJP due to the indifference in opinion between the old and new cadres/leaders. A section of old BJP leaders held a “Satyagraha” protest in front of the party office on Muralidhar Sen lane in July this year. The protest “Satyagraha” had been called demanding the removal of some of the party leaders. Senior party leader Dilip Ghosh had said that ‘conspiracies’ and causing ‘secret harm to somebody’ had become a part of politics, presumably pointing fingers at the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari who led the state BJP along with the party president Sukanta Majumder in past many events.

With the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) securing a clean sweep in the recently concluded by-elections in six Assembly seats, the opposition BJP’s strength on the floor of the Assembly House has further weakened as well.

The BJP that had secured 77 Assembly seats in 2011 elections ended up having only 70 seats after the 6 by-elections. Some of the BJP MLAs who won in 2011 Assembly elections later joined Trinamool Congress.

One of the most striking developments was that the BJP lost Madarihat seat to the Trinamool Congress in the recently concluded bypolls. Interestingly, the BJP has not been able to win a single Assembly seat in Bengal in by-elections which have taken place after the 2021 Assembly elections.