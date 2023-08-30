ISRO team may visit JU in first week of September

A team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) may visit the Jadavpur University (JU) campus in the first week of September. However, according to sources in the University and Raj Bhavan, no confirmation of the visit has been made yet.

Other details, including the number of members of the team have also not been revealed. The research organisation was contacted by Governor C V Ananda Bose to identify appropriate technology to effectively contain and eliminate the menace of ragging on university campuses.

A source in Jadavpur University said that the university authorities have already sanctioned an order to a state undertaking WEBEL Technology Limited for the installation of CCTVs in the strategic points, including main gates of the campus.

“The matter is under process,” an official said on Wednesday. It has been informed that the total cost stands at Rs 37,38,400.

According to news media reports, the university had also applied to the state government for financial assistance to install CCTV.

According to sources, the Finance department is yet to sanction it. It is believed that the completion of administrative work may take a week’s time and it is still unclear as to when the work of CCTV installation will take place.

After the death of a first-year undergraduate student of the university from falling from the second-floor balcony of the main boys’ hostel, many issues, including lack of CCTV in the campus were highlighted.

The university authorities have decided to install CCTV at strategic points, including entry gates of the varsity as of now.