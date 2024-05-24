ISRO chairman graces closing ceremony of YOI MUN 2024

Siliguri: As the second edition of Youth of India (YOI) MUN 2024 at Delhi Public School Fulbari comes to its curtain fall, the Youth of India (YoI) Foundation has truly delivered on what they promised, with the most exciting and impactful lineup of guests and programmes scheduled for the last day of the conference.



The closing ceremony was graced by ISRO Chairman S Somanath. Beginning the ceremony on a patriotic note with the National Anthem, the audience couldn’t be more excited to interact with the man who fulfilled the dreams of 1.44 billion Indians by ensuring the Tiranga flows beyond the skies too. Somanath graced the stage with an announcement where ISRO would celebrate the first National Space Day — August 23 — the day the Chandrayan-3 with YoI Foundation. His words were an inspiration to the young diplomats present in the audience, establishing a sense of patriotism and

forging a sense of unity in diversity in them.

The conference witnessed the presence of Sulochana Mansi Jajodia, Chairperson, Advisory Board, Youth of India Foundation who honoured S Somanath on behalf of billions of Youth of India. She expressed gratitude to him for announcing the partnership and for supporting the activities of the Youth of India Foundation.