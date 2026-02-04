Islampur: TMC leader approaches cyber police over ‘morphed’ photo

Raiganj: Tension prevailed in Kamalgaon-Sujali Gram Panchayat area under Islampur subdivision of North Dinajpur district after a photograph of Abdus Sattar, TMC president of the gram panchayat, went viral on social media, reportedly uploaded from a fake social media profile.



In the viral image, Abdus Sattar was shown wearing saffron-coloured attire with a BJP symbol, which created political controversy in the locality. Claiming the image to be morphed and uploaded from a fake account, the TMC leader lodged a written complaint at the Islampur Cyber Crime Police Station and demanded strict action against the person responsible.

Speaking to the media, Abdus Sattar said: “I found my photo in a saffron dress with a BJP symbol posted from a fake Facebook account in the name of one Kamaluddin Lovely. I immediately lodged a complaint with the Islampur cyber crime police station. This fake post has damaged my political career. I suspect that either a section of BJP supporters posted it for political gain or some miscreants within TMC who want to malign me politically.”

A senior officer of the Islampur Cyber Crime Police Station confirmed that a complaint had been received from the TMC leader regarding the fake social media post and stated that an investigation has been initiated and necessary steps are being taken to identify the person behind the fake profile.