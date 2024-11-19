Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital to offer dialysis facility

Raiganj: A new dialysis centre will become operational from Thursday at Islampur Sub-divisional Hospital in North Dinajpur district. The centre, inaugurated by Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate of North Dinajpur aims to provide free dialysis services to patients from Chopra, Islampur, Goalpokhar-I, Goalpokhar-II and Karandighi.

District Magistrate Meena emphasised the significance of this development and stated: ”Previously, patients had to travel to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital in Siliguri; Raiganj Medical College & Hospital and private nursing homes in Siliguri for dialysis. Now, they can access this vital service locally,

without any cost.”

Puran Kumar Sharma, Chief Medical Officer of Health of North Dinajpur, said: ”This dialysis centre will operate in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. It currently has five beds. One bed is dedicated to patients with infections, while the remaining four are designated for non-infective cases.

Construction of the facility began in 2020 but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are optimistic about future expansion, with plans to increase the number of beds based on patient demand.”