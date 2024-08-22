Islampur Police to protect senior citizens living alone

Raiganj: In a significant move to enhance the welfare of senior citizens, the Islampur Police District has announced the implementation of two new initiatives: the Samman Yojana and the Sudhi Project. Under the Samman Yojana, a welfare scheme aimed at providing support to vulnerable individuals, the police will extend their services to 24 senior



citizens residing alone within various wards of the

Islampur Municipality.

The initiative was unveiled by Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police for the Islampur Police District, during a coordination meeting with local Durga Puja committees at Surya Sen Mancha in Islampur on Wednesday.

The Samman Yojana will see designated nodal officers assigned to ensure that the senior citizens receive timely assistance, including emergency medical services. Additionally, there are plans to establish a Samman Park to offer recreational activities and social interaction opportunities for the beneficiaries.

In tandem with the Samman Yojana, the Islampur Police District has launched the Sudhi Project. This new initiative aims to tackle drug abuse through regular awareness campaigns and strict enforcement. The project will recognise informants who provide valuable information about drug-related activities and support voluntary de-addiction programmes with awards.

Jobby Thomas stated: “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our senior citizens and combating drug abuse in our area. We encourage everyone to support these initiatives and contribute to making our community more supportive.”