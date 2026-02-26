Islampur: Over 500 Congress and CPI(M) members join TMC

Raiganj: In a significant shift, over 500 Congress and CPI(M) supporters, including district Youth Congress Secretary Safian Rahaman, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Islampur, North Dinajpur on Tuesday. The political shift is being seen as a boost for the TMC in the Islampur region ahead of future organizational and electoral activities.



At the Tinpool party office, Islampur Block TMC President Jakir Hossain formally welcomed the entrants with party flags. Speaking on the occasion, Safian Rahaman said :“ It had become difficult to serve the common people while remaining in the Congress due to lack of cooperation from district and state leaders. The welfare-oriented policies and social schemes introduced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inspired me to join the TMC and support her development initiatives for the masses”.

Jakir Hossain claimed that the entry of over 500 Congress and CPI(M) supporters would further strengthen the TMC’s organisational base in the locality. Reacting to the development, Harun Rasid, President of the Islampur Block Congress Committee, stated: “Safian Rahaman had earlier been expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities and that his joining the TMC would not affect the Congress organisation.”