Islampur: One dead, 6 injured in clash revolving around land

Raiganj: Mojibur Rahaman (60) died and six others were injured when two families, armed with lethal weapons and stones, clashed over a piece of land at Moulani in Kamalgaon Sujali Gram Panchayat in Islampur on Wednesday morning.



It was reported that the clash took place over two bighas of disputed agricultural plot at Moulani in Islampur. The family members of both Mojibur Rahaman and Md Farajul claimed the plot as their own. On Wednesday morning, the family members of Mojibur Rahaman were sowing paddy on the land when the family members of Md. Farajul allegedly stopped them and an altercation ensued between the two groups.

The two sides attacked each other with lethal weapons and pelted stones in which Mojibur Rahaman died and six others were injured. They are undergoing treatment in Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital.

In another unrelated incident, five persons were injured when miscreants attacked them with lethal weapons and fired on them at Kalikapur in Chopra.

Two persons allegedly received bullet injuries in this incident. They have been admitted to Dalua Hospital in Chopra.

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “Police patrolling has been intensified in the localities to prevent any untoward incidents. Investigations have started on both the incidents.”