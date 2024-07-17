Islampur: One arrested in Trinamool leader murder case

Raiganj: Police arrested one Aniket Sarkar from Bidhan Nagar in the Darjeeling district on Monday night in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bapi Roy in Islampur, North Dinajpur. He was produced to Islampur Sub-Divisional court on Tuesday.

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “Aniket Sarkar has been remanded to 10 days police custody. We hope to nab the others involved soon.”On Saturday night, some members of Ramganj-II Gram Panchayat were discussing a tender process of the construction of a road. Bapi Roy and Md Sajjad, Islampur Block TMC leaders, were present in the meeting being held in the premises of a hotel beside National Highway 31 at Madaripur of Ramganj in Islampur.

During the meeting, some people wearing masks arrived at the spot and opened fire. Both Bapi Roy and Md Sajjad received bullet injuries and were immediately rushed to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital where Bapi Roy was declared dead. Md Sajjad is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Police started an investigation.

Aniket Sarkar was arrested based on CCTV footage.

In another incident, two crude bombs were lobbed at the house of Lucky Parvin, TMC Gram Panchayat member at Gobindapur, Islampur, in the wee hours of Tuesday. Though no one was injured, tension gripped the locality.

Lucky Parvin: “The miscreants exploded two bombs. One exploded on the wall, close to the window and another was lobbed on the roof. We had a narrow escape. Household goods have been damaged. We have no personal enmity with anybody. We feel there could be politics behind the sudden attack.”

Abdul Karim Chowdhury, TMC MLA of Islampur said: “We have urged the police to bring the culprits to book at the earliest.”