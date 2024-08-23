‘Islampur Municipality to invest Rs 1.44 cr for Green City project’

Raiganj: In an important initiative to develop the infrastructure and aesthetic appeal of Islampur, the municipality has announced an ambitious plan to invest Rs 1.44 crore under the Green City project. This initiative will focus on illuminating the town with 200 electric poles and numerous street lights, aiming to cover all 17 municipality wards with high mast poles featuring LED lights at 20 key locations.



Simultaneously, the municipality has commenced construction of a crucial 570-metre stretch of road connecting Shitalpur to Bihar More. This road, notorious for its poor condition and accident-prone status, will be revamped with a Rs 23 lakh fund from the State Urban Development department. The roadwork is expected to be completed before Durga Puja, aligning with the broader goal of improving local infrastructure and meeting

residents’ demands.

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, Chairman of Islampur Municipality, said: ”As a programme for the illumination of Islampur Town, we have a plan to spend Rs 1.44 crore under green city project. 200 electric poles will be erected covering all 17 municipality wards.

High mast poles with LED light will be set up in 20 places. Installation of numerous street LED lights in all wards under this scheme.”

“Giving the priority on residents’ demand, we also have started to construct a 570-metre road from Shitalpur to Bihar crossing in wards 5, 12 and 13 after spending Rs 23 lakh provided by the State Urban

Development department.

Around 50 electric poles with LED light will be installed along the road. The agencies have begun their work in full swing,” added Agarwal.