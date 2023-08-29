Islampur Municipality starts town beautification

Raiganj: The authorities of Islampur Municipality of North Dinajpur district have initiated a move to beautify Islampur town.



As part of this initiative, LED lights have been installed on the roads along with constructing pavements. Roadside parks have also been built. Recently, the municipality received Rs 1.21 crore fund under green city scheme for the beautification work.

Three major thoroughfares, including Station Road, Newtown Road and Sonamoti Road have been earmarked in the town where LED lights will be installed and road renovation and decoration will be done under the green city scheme. The Islampur Municipality was established in 1988. It is now divided into 17 wards. Bihar state border lies to the west side of the municipality. Previously, National Highway 31 would pass through the middle of Islampur town. Recently, a bypass of NH 31 was made on a 5 km road from Oliganj to Eluabari in Islampur.

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, the chairman of municipality, said: “We received Rs 1.21 crore fund from the State Urban Development Agency under green city project. In the first phase, with this fund, we have marked Station Road, Newtown Road and Sonamoti Road where pavements will be constructed for the pedestrians and LED lights will be introduced. In the second phase, we have a plan to construct small parks covering all 17 wards of the municipality. The initial work under this project has been started.”