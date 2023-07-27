Islampur municipality chairman plans to reopen Town Police Outpost soon

Raiganj: The chairman of Islampur Municipality, Kanaiyalal Agarwal, has decided to approach Jaspreet Singh, the superintendent of police (SP) of Islampur police district with a proposal for reopening of the Islampur Town Police Outpost.



Recently, cloth trader Ashim Saha, was hacked to death by miscreants in broad daylight in Islampur town. In addition to this, anti-social activities have also gone up considerably in the town recently.

Around 15 years ago, Islampur Town Police Outpost had opened up at a building in the premises of the Islampur regulated market committee. Following this, anti-social activities had considerably reduced in the town area.

However, some 10 years ago, the Town Police Outpost was shut down for reasons unknown and since then, anti-social activities are steadily on the rise.

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, chairman of Islampur Municipality, said: “Islampur is located at a close proximity to Bihar. Sometimes criminals from Bihar enter the town. The population of the town has also grown considerably. In order to control law and order situation of the town, the reopening of this Town Outpost is very essential. We will meet the

SP soon and urge him to reopen the outpost.”