Islampur minor remains untraceable even after 9 days

Raiganj: News reports are that the CID has been roped in for the missing case of 14-year-old boy of Chogoria Village in Islampur from a garment factory at Maheshtala in Kolkata. The teenager was employed at the garment factory. A harrowing video surfaced in social media last week showing him hanging upside down, being beaten up and given electric shock alleging him of mobile theft. Since the incident, the minor has been missing.

After nine days and still no trace, families and local residents staged a protest at Matikunda Market on Sunday, blocking the State Highway near Chhagharia village. The blockade was lifted only after Inspector in-charge Hirak Biswas of Islampur Police Station arrived and pledged swift resolution. Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. Factory owner Md. Shahenshah, who was the prime accused, was apprehended in Mumbai by Kolkata Police, along with two associates, while two others had been detained earlier. Sahensa reportedly informed police that the boy escaped after the incident.

Despite the arrests, father of the minor boy Dil Mahammad expressed anguish over his son’s disappearance and said: “Around nine days have passed since our child was tortured and went missing. We demand that the police find him immediately. We do not know whether he is alive. We are losing faith in the police.” Hirak Biswas, Inspector in-charge of Islampur Police Station, said: “The case falls under Kolkata Police jurisdiction at Rabindra Nagar Police Station. Five accused persons have been arrested so far in Kolkata. The subject of the CID investigation has not been officially communicated to us yet.”