Islampur: Farmers to get seedlings of Surjapuri mangoes to boost fruit’s yield

raiganj: The administration of Islampur Sub-Division has decided to distribute grafted seedlings of Surjapuri Mango among the locals during monsoon to increase the production of the fruit. The administration took the initiative after state minister Ghulam Rabbani of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture department as well as the MLA Goalpokhar expressed his desire to increase the production of this particular species in the area.



After receiving the seedlings, the farmers will be provided instruction on how to care for both the plants and the fruits. There was a time when there were many gardens of Surjapuri Mango in Chopra, Islampur, Goalpokhar-1 and Goalpokhar -2 blocks of North Dinajpur district many years back. This mango was famous for its sweetness and flavour. The fruits were exported to other states and abroad. According to a source around 50 years back the mangos started getting destroyed by worm infestation. The farmers also stopped getting any financial benefit from farming them.

As a result, farmers started cultivating less of this grade of mango. Many mango gardens were destroyed for urbanisation in the meantime. Many farmers chopped down the trees and began cultivating food crops on their ground. However, some of this variant of mango is still grown in small numbers in the rural area of Islampur Sub-Division.

Pasarul Alam, a teacher of Islampur said: “Once upon a time, our region was home to hundreds of Surjapuri Mango gardens. The mango was popular abroad as well. Islampur was once known for its Surjapuri mangoes. Many mango growers destroyed their gardens during the past three or four decades to grow lucrative food crops. If things continue as they are, the well-known Surjapuri Mango will disappear.” Regarding this, Ghulam Rabbani stated: “We took the initiative to increase Surjapuri Mango farming in Islampur Sub-Division. This mango formerly gained global fame for its sweetness and taste. The farmers stopped growing mangoes for a number of reasons, including worm infestation and lack of financial benefit. We have chosen to increase mango production once more.”

“The horticulture officials of Islampur have been told to distribute grafted seedlings of such mangoes among the farmers in Chopra, Islampur, Goalpokhar-1 and Goalpokhar-2 blocks. To prevent worms from destroying the fruits, the farmers will receive training on the procedure of their nurturing. Mango has a good market in the region. Therefore, the farmers will also be benefited from their products,” he added.