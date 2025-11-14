Islampur: 3 held with firearms

Raiganj: In a significant breakthrough, Islampur police arrested three suspected miscreants during a late-night raid at Oliganj under Islampur police station limits in North Dinajpur district on Thursday. Acting on a secret tip-off, a team from Islampur police station intercepted the trio while they were allegedly assembling on a deserted stretch of road. The arrests have created a sense of relief among residents, who praised the swift action of the police.

During the operation, police recovered an improvised 7 mm pistol along with two live cartridges. In addition, three mobile phones, iron rods, torch lights and a car believed to have been used by the accused were seized from the spot.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Asraf Kadri (28), Bikram Bala (30) and Najmul Hoque (27), all residents of the Chakulia police station area in the district.

Dhruba Pradhan, DSP of Islampur Police District, said: “We suspect they were gathering to commit a crime at some location.

They have been produced before the court. An investigation into the incident has already begun.”