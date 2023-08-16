Islampur: 19 TMC members injured in shotgun attack

19 Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists were injured when a gang of anti-socials, allegedly supported by Independent candidates, fired shotguns at them at Akaldangi Haat area in Islampur, in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday night. All the injured persons received bullet injuries and were immediately admitted to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital. The ones who received serious wounds were shifted to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital in Siliguri.

On the other hand, another group of miscreants, allegedly backed by the TMC, torched the house of an Independent supporter, Md Badruddin, at Sujali on Wednesday morning. Tension spread in the localities after these incidents.

President of Islampur block TMC committee, Jakir Hossain, said: “All three TMC candidates of the Zilla Parishad won from Islampur. The Independent candidates were defeated there. TMC members were holding a meeting at Akladangi Haat areas of Sujali in Islampur on Tuesday evening when some anti-socials, along with some Independent members, started firing on the TMC members with shotguns in which 19 of our members were injured. We met the superintendent of police of Islampur police district and demanded that the culprits be arrested immediately.”

Secretary of North Dinajpur CPI(M) committee, Anwarul Hoque, alleged: “The Independent candidates were not involved. It was a clash between two groups of TMC.”

Police officials of Islampur

Police Station informed that no one has been arrested yet as the accused are absconding. An investigation

is underway.