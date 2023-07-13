ISF’s Naushad Siddiqui gets HC protection

Kolkata: The Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui on Wednesday got protection in the case where he was accused of cheating a woman with the promise to marry her. The Calcutta High Court has that no strict action be taken against him at the moment.



Siddiqui had approached Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The matter was being heard by Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash. The next hearing of the case is scheduled to be held on July 18. Till then, Siddiqui has got interim relief from the Court.

A woman had lodged a complaint against ISF MLA and accused him of “cheating her” with the “promise of marrying her” in Kolkata. The ISF MLA had denied the allegations.