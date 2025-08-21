ISF workers clash with cops

Kolkata: Commuters faced severe inconvenience on Wednesday due to heavy traffic congestion and sudden diversions caused by the alleged ruckus created by ISF workers and leaders in Esplanade area.

Sources said that on Wednesday, an organisation named the ‘Constitution Protection Forum’ had called for a protest in Kolkata’s Esplanade area against the Waqf Amendment Act. Although police had denied permission, ISF workers attempted to stage a sit-in demonstration, allegedly led by ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui. Police stopped the gathering, leading to a scuffle.

Police was forced to detain several ISF leaders and workers, including Siddiqui, triggering further clashes.

The unrest caused massive traffic congestion in the Esplanade area around 3 pm, forcing police to divert vehicles to other routes. Traffic movement returned to normal after

about an hour.