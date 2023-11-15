ISF MLA Naushad slapped with non-bailable sections after hitting HC Registrar’s car

A case under non-bailable sections has been registered against the Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique along with his bodyguard and driver for allegedly misbehaving and assaulting the driver of Calcutta High Court Registrar Chandrani Mukherjee Banerjee.

Sources said, on Tuesday afternoon Siddique was going to Joynagar along the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. It is alleged that the MLA’s car collided with Chandrani’s car. When her driver protested, a scuffle broke out between him and Naushad’s diver. It was also alleged that the MLA’s bodyguard assaulted the Registrar’s driver as well. After a while, Naushad left the spot.

Later, Chandrani’s driver lodged a complaint at the Garfa Police Station against the MLA along with his bodyguard and driver. Based on the complaint a case was registered by the police. Naushad claimed that Chandrani’s driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner.

The MLA of Bhangar alleged that the Registrar’s car blocked his way. However, Naushad reportedly claimed that he is unaware of any case registered against him. Sources informed that the MLA along with his bodyguard and the driver may be summoned soon for interrogation regarding the incident.